Marlins vs. Angels: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Angels and Mickey Moniak will hit the field against the Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler on Friday at 9:38 PM ET in the first game of a three-game series at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.
The favored Angels have -145 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Marlins, who are listed at +120. An 8-run total is listed in the game.
Marlins vs. Angels Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Time: 9:38 PM ET
- TV: BSW
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Angels
|-145
|+120
|8
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Marlins Recent Betting Performance
- The Marlins have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, the Marlins and their foes are 4-5-1 in their last 10 contests.
- The last 10 Marlins matchups have not had a spread set by bookmakers.
Read More About This Game
Marlins Betting Records & Stats
- The Marlins have been underdogs in 27 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (44.4%) in those contests.
- This season, Miami has won six of its 13 games, or 46.2%, when it's the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Marlins have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.
- Miami's games have gone over the total in 22 of its 50 chances.
- The Marlins have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Marlins Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|14-11
|11-15
|12-14
|13-12
|20-18
|5-8
