The Los Angeles Angels and Mickey Moniak will hit the field against the Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler on Friday at 9:38 PM ET in the first game of a three-game series at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

The favored Angels have -145 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Marlins, who are listed at +120. An 8-run total is listed in the game.

Marlins vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Angels -145 +120 8 -115 -105 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

The Marlins have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the Marlins and their foes are 4-5-1 in their last 10 contests.

The last 10 Marlins matchups have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have been underdogs in 27 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (44.4%) in those contests.

This season, Miami has won six of its 13 games, or 46.2%, when it's the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Marlins have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Miami's games have gone over the total in 22 of its 50 chances.

The Marlins have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-11 11-15 12-14 13-12 20-18 5-8

