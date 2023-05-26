On Friday, May 26 at 9:38 PM ET, the Los Angeles Angels (28-23) host the Miami Marlins (25-26) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Reid Detmers will get the call for the Angels, while Jesus Luzardo will take the hill for the Marlins.

Oddsmakers list the Angels as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Marlins +120 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8 runs for the contest.

Marlins vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Detmers - LAA (0-3, 4.87 ERA) vs Luzardo - MIA (3-3, 3.83 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Marlins vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to wager on the Marlins and Angels matchup but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick primer. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Marlins (+120) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $22.00 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Luis Arraez hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Marlins vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Angels have won 17, or 56.7%, of the 30 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Angels have a record of 13-4 (76.5%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Angels went 3-1 across the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Los Angeles combined with its opponents to go over the total five times.

The Marlins have been underdogs in 27 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (44.4%) in those contests.

This season, the Marlins have come away with a win six times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

In three games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Marlins had a record of 1-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Marlins vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jorge Soler 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+135) Jean Segura 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+230) Garrett Cooper 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+185) Jon Berti 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+275) Jacob Stallings 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+260)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Marlins, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +12500 22nd 4th

Think the Marlins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Miami and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.