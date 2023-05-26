Top Player Prop Bets for Marlins vs. Angels on May 26, 2023
You can see player prop bet odds for Shohei Ohtani, Jorge Soler and other players on the Los Angeles Angels and Miami Marlins before their matchup at 9:38 PM ET on Friday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.
Marlins vs. Angels Game Info
- When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- How to Watch on TV: BSW
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Soler Stats
- Soler has 48 hits with 10 doubles, 15 home runs, 18 walks and 32 RBI.
- He's slashing .261/.337/.560 on the year.
- Soler has recorded a base hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .478 with a double, four home runs, a walk and eight RBI.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Rockies
|May. 25
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|at Rockies
|May. 24
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|at Rockies
|May. 23
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|6
|at Rockies
|May. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|May. 21
|4-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|7
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels
Reid Detmers Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -149)
Detmers Stats
- Reid Detmers (0-3) will take to the mound for the Angels and make his ninth start of the season.
- In eight starts this season, he's earned one quality start.
- Detmers has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
Detmers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Twins
|May. 19
|5.2
|2
|3
|3
|12
|3
|at Guardians
|May. 13
|5.0
|6
|2
|2
|3
|2
|vs. Rangers
|May. 6
|4.0
|7
|3
|3
|7
|2
|at Brewers
|Apr. 29
|4.1
|4
|7
|4
|6
|3
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 23
|5.2
|7
|2
|2
|6
|1
Shohei Ohtani Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Ohtani Stats
- Ohtani has put up 53 hits with eight doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 33 runs with six stolen bases.
- He's slashing .280/.354/.534 so far this season.
- Ohtani has recorded at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with two home runs, two walks and two RBI.
Ohtani Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 22
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 21
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
Hunter Renfroe Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Renfroe Stats
- Hunter Renfroe has recorded 49 hits with 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 29 runs.
- He's slashing .257/.311/.466 on the year.
Renfroe Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 24
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 21
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Twins
|May. 20
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
