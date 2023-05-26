You can see player prop bet odds for Shohei Ohtani, Jorge Soler and other players on the Los Angeles Angels and Miami Marlins before their matchup at 9:38 PM ET on Friday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Marlins vs. Angels Game Info

When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Friday, May 26, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: BSW

BSW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Soler Stats

Soler has 48 hits with 10 doubles, 15 home runs, 18 walks and 32 RBI.

He's slashing .261/.337/.560 on the year.

Soler has recorded a base hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .478 with a double, four home runs, a walk and eight RBI.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rockies May. 25 3-for-5 2 1 2 6 at Rockies May. 24 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 at Rockies May. 23 2-for-5 1 1 2 6 at Rockies May. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Giants May. 21 4-for-5 1 1 3 7

Bet on player props for Jorge Soler or other Marlins players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Reid Detmers Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Detmers Stats

Reid Detmers (0-3) will take to the mound for the Angels and make his ninth start of the season.

In eight starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Detmers has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Detmers Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Twins May. 19 5.2 2 3 3 12 3 at Guardians May. 13 5.0 6 2 2 3 2 vs. Rangers May. 6 4.0 7 3 3 7 2 at Brewers Apr. 29 4.1 4 7 4 6 3 vs. Royals Apr. 23 5.2 7 2 2 6 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Jesús Luzardo's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has put up 53 hits with eight doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 33 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashing .280/.354/.534 so far this season.

Ohtani has recorded at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with two home runs, two walks and two RBI.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox May. 24 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Red Sox May. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox May. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins May. 21 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Twins May. 20 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Hunter Renfroe Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Renfroe Stats

Hunter Renfroe has recorded 49 hits with 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 29 runs.

He's slashing .257/.311/.466 on the year.

Renfroe Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Red Sox May. 24 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox May. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Red Sox May. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins May. 21 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Twins May. 20 2-for-4 1 0 0 2

Bet on player props for Shohei Ohtani, Hunter Renfroe or other Angels players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.