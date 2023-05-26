The Los Angeles Angels (28-23) will look to Mickey Moniak, on a two-game homer streak, when they face the Miami Marlins (25-26) and Jorge Soler, who has homered in three straight games. It starts at 9:38 PM ET on Friday, at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

The probable pitchers are Reid Detmers (0-3) for the Angels and Jesus Luzardo (3-3) for the Marlins.

Marlins vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Probable Pitchers: Detmers - LAA (0-3, 4.87 ERA) vs Luzardo - MIA (3-3, 3.83 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesús Luzardo

Luzardo gets the start for the Marlins, his 11th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.83 ERA and 63 strikeouts over 56 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, the left-hander went five innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering six hits.

In 10 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 3.83 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .268 to opposing hitters.

Luzardo heads into this outing with five quality starts under his belt this year.

Luzardo is aiming for his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 innings per start.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Reid Detmers

The Angels' Detmers (0-3) will make his ninth start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed two hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins.

The 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.87, a 3.12 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.426 in eight games this season.

He has started eight games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Detmers will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

