After batting .222 with a home run, a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games, Nick Fortes and the Miami Marlins face the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Reid Detmers) at 9:38 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Nick Fortes At The Plate

  • Fortes has two home runs and six walks while batting .214.
  • Fortes has gotten at least one hit in 54.8% of his games this year (17 of 31), with more than one hit four times (12.9%).
  • In 31 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • In five games this year (16.1%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in seven of 31 games so far this season.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 13
.300 AVG .125
.323 OBP .205
.400 SLG .125
1 XBH 0
1 HR 0
4 RBI 1
4/1 K/BB 13/4
1 SB 0
Home Away
13 GP 18
9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (44.4%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.6%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (22.2%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.6%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (11.1%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Angels have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to surrender 53 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 11th in the league).
  • Detmers (0-3 with a 4.87 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his ninth of the season.
  • The left-hander's last appearance came on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing two hits.
  • The 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.87, with 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents have a .259 batting average against him.
