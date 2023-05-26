Nick Fortes Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Angels - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .222 with a home run, a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games, Nick Fortes and the Miami Marlins face the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Reid Detmers) at 9:38 PM ET on Friday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rockies.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes has two home runs and six walks while batting .214.
- Fortes has gotten at least one hit in 54.8% of his games this year (17 of 31), with more than one hit four times (12.9%).
- In 31 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In five games this year (16.1%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven of 31 games so far this season.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|13
|.300
|AVG
|.125
|.323
|OBP
|.205
|.400
|SLG
|.125
|1
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|1
|4/1
|K/BB
|13/4
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|18
|9 (69.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (44.4%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (5.6%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (22.2%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.6%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (11.1%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Angels have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 53 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Detmers (0-3 with a 4.87 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his ninth of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance came on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing two hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.87, with 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents have a .259 batting average against him.
