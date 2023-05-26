After batting .222 with a home run, a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games, Nick Fortes and the Miami Marlins face the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Reid Detmers) at 9:38 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Fortes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes has two home runs and six walks while batting .214.

Fortes has gotten at least one hit in 54.8% of his games this year (17 of 31), with more than one hit four times (12.9%).

In 31 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

In five games this year (16.1%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven of 31 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 13 .300 AVG .125 .323 OBP .205 .400 SLG .125 1 XBH 0 1 HR 0 4 RBI 1 4/1 K/BB 13/4 1 SB 0 Home Away 13 GP 18 9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (44.4%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.6%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (22.2%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.6%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (11.1%)

Angels Pitching Rankings