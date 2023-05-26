The Miami Marlins, including Yuli Gurriel and his .538 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Friday at 9:38 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous game (2-for-4 with a double, a triple and an RBI) against the Rockies.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

Gurriel is batting .299 with four doubles, two triples, three home runs and seven walks.

Gurriel enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .556.

Gurriel has picked up a hit in 72.4% of his 29 games this season, with at least two hits in 27.6% of them.

He has homered in three games this season (10.3%), homering in 2.6% of his chances at the plate.

Gurriel has driven in a run in 11 games this season (37.9%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in nine of 29 games (31.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 13 .242 AVG .265 .265 OBP .315 .303 SLG .469 2 XBH 4 0 HR 3 0 RBI 7 4/0 K/BB 5/4 0 SB 1 Home Away 12 GP 17 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (82.4%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (35.3%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (41.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (17.6%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (52.9%)

Angels Pitching Rankings