Yuli Gurriel Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Angels - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins, including Yuli Gurriel and his .538 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Friday at 9:38 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous game (2-for-4 with a double, a triple and an RBI) against the Rockies.
Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Yuli Gurriel At The Plate
- Gurriel is batting .299 with four doubles, two triples, three home runs and seven walks.
- Gurriel enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .556.
- Gurriel has picked up a hit in 72.4% of his 29 games this season, with at least two hits in 27.6% of them.
- He has homered in three games this season (10.3%), homering in 2.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Gurriel has driven in a run in 11 games this season (37.9%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in nine of 29 games (31.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|13
|.242
|AVG
|.265
|.265
|OBP
|.315
|.303
|SLG
|.469
|2
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|3
|0
|RBI
|7
|4/0
|K/BB
|5/4
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|17
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (82.4%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (35.3%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (41.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (17.6%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (52.9%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Angels have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 53 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Detmers (0-3) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 4.87 ERA in 40 2/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the lefty went 5 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing three earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.87, with 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents have a .259 batting average against him.
