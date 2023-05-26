The Miami Marlins, including Yuli Gurriel and his .538 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Friday at 9:38 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous game (2-for-4 with a double, a triple and an RBI) against the Rockies.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yuli Gurriel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

  • Gurriel is batting .299 with four doubles, two triples, three home runs and seven walks.
  • Gurriel enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .556.
  • Gurriel has picked up a hit in 72.4% of his 29 games this season, with at least two hits in 27.6% of them.
  • He has homered in three games this season (10.3%), homering in 2.6% of his chances at the plate.
  • Gurriel has driven in a run in 11 games this season (37.9%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in nine of 29 games (31.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 13
.242 AVG .265
.265 OBP .315
.303 SLG .469
2 XBH 4
0 HR 3
0 RBI 7
4/0 K/BB 5/4
0 SB 1
Home Away
12 GP 17
7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (82.4%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (35.3%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (41.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (17.6%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (52.9%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Angels have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to allow 53 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 11th in the league).
  • Detmers (0-3) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 4.87 ERA in 40 2/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the lefty went 5 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing three earned runs while surrendering two hits.
  • The 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.87, with 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents have a .259 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.