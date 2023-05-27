Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Angels - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins, including Bryan De La Cruz and his .658 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Saturday at 10:07 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 4-for-5 in his last game against the Angels.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 10:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan De La Cruz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz has 10 doubles, six home runs and 13 walks while hitting .305.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 54th in the league in slugging.
- De La Cruz has gotten a hit in 31 of 46 games this season (67.4%), including 13 multi-hit games (28.3%).
- Looking at the 46 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in six of them (13.0%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- De La Cruz has picked up an RBI in 13 games this year (28.3%), with two or more RBI in four of them (8.7%).
- He has scored in 16 games this year (34.8%), including five multi-run games (10.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|16
|.241
|AVG
|.270
|.241
|OBP
|.329
|.259
|SLG
|.429
|1
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|2
|1
|RBI
|9
|21/0
|K/BB
|19/6
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|24
|16 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (62.5%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (33.3%)
|7 (31.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (37.5%)
|2 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (16.7%)
|6 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (29.2%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (55 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ohtani (5-1 with a 3.05 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his seventh of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.05 ERA ranks 22nd, .898 WHIP ranks second, and 12.2 K/9 ranks third.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.