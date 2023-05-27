The Miami Marlins, including Bryan De La Cruz and his .658 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Saturday at 10:07 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 4-for-5 in his last game against the Angels.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Game Time: 10:07 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz has 10 doubles, six home runs and 13 walks while hitting .305.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 54th in the league in slugging.

De La Cruz has gotten a hit in 31 of 46 games this season (67.4%), including 13 multi-hit games (28.3%).

Looking at the 46 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in six of them (13.0%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

De La Cruz has picked up an RBI in 13 games this year (28.3%), with two or more RBI in four of them (8.7%).

He has scored in 16 games this year (34.8%), including five multi-run games (10.9%).

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 16 .241 AVG .270 .241 OBP .329 .259 SLG .429 1 XBH 6 0 HR 2 1 RBI 9 21/0 K/BB 19/6 0 SB 1 Home Away 22 GP 24 16 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (33.3%) 7 (31.8%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (37.5%) 2 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.7%) 6 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (29.2%)

