Caleb Martin will hope to make a difference for the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM on Saturday versus the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Last time out, which was on May 25, Martin put up 14 points in a 110-97 loss versus the Celtics.

If you'd like to place a wager on Martin's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Caleb Martin Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 9.6 14.2 Rebounds 4.5 4.8 4.6 Assists -- 1.6 1.5 PRA 19.5 16 20.3 PR 17.5 14.4 18.8 3PM 1.5 1.2 2.3



Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Caleb Martin Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, he's put up 7.8% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.7 per contest.

He's attempted 3.3 threes per game, or 8.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Martin's opponents, the Celtics, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.9 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.2 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.

Allowing 111.4 points per game, the Celtics are the fourth-ranked squad in the league defensively.

On the glass, the Celtics are ranked 18th in the NBA, allowing 44 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Celtics have allowed 23.1 per contest, second in the NBA.

The Celtics allow 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, fifth-ranked in the NBA.

Caleb Martin vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/25/2023 32 14 5 0 2 0 0 5/23/2023 35 16 4 1 2 1 0 5/21/2023 35 18 3 4 4 0 1 5/19/2023 32 25 4 0 3 1 1 5/17/2023 30 15 4 3 3 1 2 1/24/2023 11 5 0 0 1 0 0 12/2/2022 26 10 1 0 1 0 0 11/30/2022 24 10 6 1 2 0 0 10/21/2022 29 4 7 0 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.