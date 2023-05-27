Duncan Robinson will hope to make a difference for the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM on Saturday versus the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Robinson, in his most recent game (May 25 loss against the Celtics) posted 18 points and nine assists.

Below we will break down Robinson's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Duncan Robinson Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 6.4 9.6 Rebounds -- 1.6 1.2 Assists -- 1.1 2 PRA -- 9.1 12.8 PR 10.5 8 10.8 3PM 1.5 1.5 2.2



Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Duncan Robinson Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, he's put up 3.4% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 5.6 per contest.

He's knocked down 1.5 threes per game, or 6.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Robinson's opponents, the Celtics, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.9 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.2 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.

The Celtics concede 111.4 points per contest, fourth-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Celtics have allowed 44 rebounds per contest, which puts them 18th in the NBA.

Giving up 23.1 assists per contest, the Celtics are the second-ranked team in the league.

The Celtics give up 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, fifth-ranked in the NBA.

Duncan Robinson vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/25/2023 28 18 4 9 2 0 0 5/23/2023 11 2 1 1 0 0 0 5/21/2023 24 22 2 4 5 0 0 5/19/2023 21 15 1 1 3 0 1 5/17/2023 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 11/30/2022 12 3 0 0 1 0 3 10/21/2022 6 0 1 1 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.