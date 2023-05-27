Gabe Vincent NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Heat vs. Celtics - May 27
Gabe Vincent and the rest of the Miami Heat match up versus the Boston Celtics in the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, at 8:30 PM ET.
Below, we look at Vincent's stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.
Gabe Vincent Prop Bets vs. the Celtics
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|10.5
|9.4
|13.2
|Rebounds
|--
|2.1
|1.9
|Assists
|2.5
|2.5
|3.7
|PRA
|--
|14
|18.8
|PR
|12.5
|11.5
|15.1
|3PM
|1.5
|1.7
|2.2
Gabe Vincent Insights vs. the Celtics
- Vincent is responsible for attempting 8.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.3 per game.
- He's connected on 1.7 threes per game, or 11.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- The Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2. His opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th with 101.9 possessions per contest.
- On defense, the Celtics have allowed 111.4 points per contest, which is fourth-best in the league.
- Allowing 44 rebounds per contest, the Celtics are the 18th-ranked team in the league.
- In terms of assists, the Celtics are second in the league, allowing 23.1 per contest.
- The Celtics are the fifth-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 11.6 made 3-pointers per game.
Gabe Vincent vs. the Celtics
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/23/2023
|28
|17
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|5/21/2023
|35
|29
|2
|3
|6
|1
|1
|5/19/2023
|40
|9
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|5/17/2023
|36
|15
|3
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1/24/2023
|25
|7
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|12/2/2022
|25
|3
|3
|4
|1
|0
|2
|11/30/2022
|19
|10
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|10/21/2022
|24
|17
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
