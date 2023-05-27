Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Angels - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins and Garrett Cooper (.308 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Saturday at 10:07 PM ET.
He is looking to bounce back following he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Angels.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 10:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Explore More About This Game
Garrett Cooper At The Plate
- Cooper is batting .237 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks.
- In 66.7% of his games this year (24 of 36), Cooper has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (16.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in five games this year (13.9%), homering in 3.4% of his chances at the plate.
- In 33.3% of his games this year, Cooper has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (16.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In nine of 36 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|10
|.259
|AVG
|.289
|.273
|OBP
|.349
|.352
|SLG
|.500
|2
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|9
|16/0
|K/BB
|13/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|13 (72.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (61.1%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (16.7%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (33.3%)
|1 (5.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (22.2%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (38.9%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Angels' 4.25 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (55 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ohtani (5-1) takes the mound for the Angels in his seventh start of the season. He has a 3.05 ERA in 59 2/3 innings pitched, with 80 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, the righty tossed six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.05), second in WHIP (.898), and third in K/9 (12.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
