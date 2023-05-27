The Miami Marlins and Garrett Cooper (.308 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Saturday at 10:07 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back following he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Angels.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:07 PM ET

10:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Cooper? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

Cooper is batting .237 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks.

In 66.7% of his games this year (24 of 36), Cooper has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (16.7%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in five games this year (13.9%), homering in 3.4% of his chances at the plate.

In 33.3% of his games this year, Cooper has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (16.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In nine of 36 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 10 .259 AVG .289 .273 OBP .349 .352 SLG .500 2 XBH 4 1 HR 2 4 RBI 9 16/0 K/BB 13/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 18 GP 18 13 (72.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (61.1%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (16.7%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (33.3%) 1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (22.2%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (38.9%)

Angels Pitching Rankings