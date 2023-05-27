Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals features the Vegas Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars facing off at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, May 27 on ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights hold a 3-1 lead in the series. The Stars are underdogs (+125) against the Golden Knights (-145).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-145) Stars (+125) -

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have been favored on the moneyline 59 times this season, and have gone 38-21 in those games.

Vegas has gone 26-14 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter (65.0% win percentage).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Golden Knights have an implied win probability of 59.2%.

Stars Betting Insights

This season the Stars have been an underdog 24 times, and won 10, or 41.7%, of those games.

Dallas has a record of 4-6, a 40.0% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +125 or more by bookmakers this season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 44.4% chance of victory for the Stars.

Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Stars Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Stars Total (Rank) 267 (14th) Goals 281 (7th) 225 (11th) Goals Allowed 215 (3rd) 42 (25th) Power Play Goals 64 (5th) 44 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Put your picks to the test and bet on this game with DraftKings.

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

In its last 10 games, Vegas has not gone over.

The Golden Knights and their opponents have combined to score goals per game in the past 10 games, the same as the over/under in this matchup.

During the last 10 games, the Golden Knights have scored 0.8 more goals per game than their season average.

The Golden Knights offense's 267 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.

On defense, the Golden Knights have allowed 225 goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th in NHL action.

With a +42 goal differential, they're ranked ninth-best in the league.

Stars Advanced Stats

The Stars are currently on a 10-game streak of failing to hit the over.

The Stars have averaged a total of combined goals in their last 10 games, identical to this game's over/under.

During their past 10 games, the Stars and their opponents are scoring 0.9 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.

The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) are the seventh-most in the league.

The Stars have conceded 2.6 goals per game, 215 total, the third-fewest among NHL teams.

They have a +66 goal differential, which is fourth-best in the league.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.