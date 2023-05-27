The Boston Celtics are 3-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Saturday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 3-2.

Heat vs. Celtics Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs. Celtics Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 113 - Heat 111

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Celtics

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 3)

Heat (+ 3) Pick OU: Over (210)



The Heat (30-48-4 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 17.1% less often than the Celtics (44-35-3) this season.

As a 3-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Miami is 7-9 against the spread compared to the 30-31-2 ATS record Boston puts up as a 3-point favorite.

When it comes to going over the over/under in 2022-23, Miami and its opponents aren't as successful (48.8% of the time) as Boston and its opponents (52.4%).

The Celtics have a .716 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (53-21) this season, higher than the .333 winning percentage for the Heat as a moneyline underdog (8-16).

Heat Performance Insights

Offensively Miami is the worst squad in the league (109.5 points per game). But defensively it is second-best (109.8 points conceded per game).

With 23.8 assists per game, the Heat are 25th in the league.

In 2022-23 the Heat are 16th in the NBA in 3-point makes (12 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.4%).

Miami attempts 59.2% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 40.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.5% of Miami's baskets are 2-pointers, and 30.5% are 3-pointers.

