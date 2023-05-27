The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are facing off in the Eastern Conference Finals, with a decisive Game 6 on tap.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Heat vs. Celtics matchup in this article.

Heat vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Heat vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics average 117.9 points per game (fourth in the league) while allowing 111.4 per contest (fourth in the NBA). They have a +535 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game.

The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) and allowing 109.8 (second in NBA).

These teams average 227.4 points per game between them, 17.4 more than this game's point total.

These teams give up 221.2 points per game combined, 11.2 more points than this matchup's total.

Boston has put together a 45-34-3 record against the spread this season.

Miami has compiled a 30-48-4 record against the spread this season.

Heat Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jimmy Butler 28.5 -130 22.9 Bam Adebayo 17.5 -115 20.4 Caleb Martin 12.5 -149 9.6 Gabe Vincent 10.5 -110 9.4 Max Strus 10.5 -130 11.5

Heat and Celtics NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Heat +550 -134 Celtics +290 +115

