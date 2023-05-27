The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are facing off in the Eastern Conference Finals, with a decisive Game 6 on tap.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Heat vs. Celtics matchup in this article.

Heat vs. Celtics Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Celtics Moneyline Heat Moneyline
DraftKings Celtics (-3) 210 -145 +125 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Celtics (-2.5) 209.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Celtics (-3) 210 -149 +130 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Celtics (-2.5) 210.5 -145 +125 Bet on this game with Tipico

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Heat vs. Celtics Betting Trends

  • The Celtics average 117.9 points per game (fourth in the league) while allowing 111.4 per contest (fourth in the NBA). They have a +535 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game.
  • The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) and allowing 109.8 (second in NBA).
  • These teams average 227.4 points per game between them, 17.4 more than this game's point total.
  • These teams give up 221.2 points per game combined, 11.2 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Boston has put together a 45-34-3 record against the spread this season.
  • Miami has compiled a 30-48-4 record against the spread this season.

Heat Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Jimmy Butler 28.5 -130 22.9
Bam Adebayo 17.5 -115 20.4
Caleb Martin 12.5 -149 9.6
Gabe Vincent 10.5 -110 9.4
Max Strus 10.5 -130 11.5

Heat and Celtics NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals
Heat +550 -134
Celtics +290 +115

