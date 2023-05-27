Heat vs. Celtics: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Eastern Conference Finals Game 6
The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are facing off in the Eastern Conference Finals, with a decisive Game 6 on tap.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Heat vs. Celtics matchup in this article.
Heat vs. Celtics Game Info
- Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Heat vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Celtics Moneyline
|Heat Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Celtics (-3)
|210
|-145
|+125
|BetMGM
|Celtics (-2.5)
|209.5
|-150
|+125
|PointsBet
|Celtics (-3)
|210
|-149
|+130
|Tipico
|Celtics (-2.5)
|210.5
|-145
|+125
Heat vs Celtics Additional Info
|Heat Championship Futures
|Celtics vs Heat Player Props
|Celtics vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Celtics vs Heat
Heat vs. Celtics Betting Trends
- The Celtics average 117.9 points per game (fourth in the league) while allowing 111.4 per contest (fourth in the NBA). They have a +535 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game.
- The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) and allowing 109.8 (second in NBA).
- These teams average 227.4 points per game between them, 17.4 more than this game's point total.
- These teams give up 221.2 points per game combined, 11.2 more points than this matchup's total.
- Boston has put together a 45-34-3 record against the spread this season.
- Miami has compiled a 30-48-4 record against the spread this season.
Heat Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Jimmy Butler
|28.5
|-130
|22.9
|Bam Adebayo
|17.5
|-115
|20.4
|Caleb Martin
|12.5
|-149
|9.6
|Gabe Vincent
|10.5
|-110
|9.4
|Max Strus
|10.5
|-130
|11.5
Heat and Celtics NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Heat
|+550
|-134
|Celtics
|+290
|+115
