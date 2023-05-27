The Boston Celtics are 3.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Saturday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 3-2. The matchup's over/under is set at 209.5.

Heat vs. Celtics Odds & Info

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -3.5 209.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 209.5 points in 63 of 82 outings.

Miami has a 219.3-point average over/under in its contests this season, 9.8 more points than this game's total.

Miami has a 30-52-0 record against the spread this year.

The Heat have been chosen as underdogs in 23 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (30.4%) in those games.

This season, Miami has won five of its 15 games, or 33.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.

Miami has an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Heat vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 209.5 % of Games Over 209.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 68 82.9% 117.9 227.4 111.4 221.2 227.8 Heat 63 76.8% 109.5 227.4 109.8 221.2 219.6

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

Miami has gone 6-4 over its last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.

Six of the Heat's past 10 outings have hit the over.

Against the spread, Miami has had better results away (16-25-0) than at home (14-27-0).

The Heat's 109.5 points per game are only 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up.

Miami has put together a 17-17 ATS record and a 26-8 overall record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.

Heat vs. Celtics Betting Splits

Celtics and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 45-37 30-32 43-39 Heat 30-52 7-8 41-41

Heat vs. Celtics Point Insights

Celtics Heat 117.9 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 40-21 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 17-17 49-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 26-8 111.4 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 28-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 26-39 31-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 39-26

