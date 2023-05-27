The injury report for the Miami Heat (44-38) heading into their Eastern Conference finals game 6 with the Boston Celtics (57-25) currently features three players. The playoff matchup begins at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, May 27 from FTX Arena.

The teams play again after the Celtics beat the Heat 110-97 Thursday. Derrick White led the way with a team-high 24 points in the victory for the Celtics, while Duncan Robinson put up 18 points in the loss for the Heat.

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2 Gabe Vincent PG Questionable Ankle 9.4 2.1 2.5

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Celtics Injuries: Malcolm Brogdon: Questionable (Forearm)

Heat vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: TNT

Heat Season Insights

The Heat's 109.5 points per game are only 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up.

Miami has put together a 26-8 record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.

The Heat are posting 107.6 points per game in their previous 10 games, which is 1.9 fewer points than their average for the season (109.5).

Miami makes 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league), 1.1 fewer than its opponents.

The Heat average 110.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (25th in league), and concede 110.6 points per 100 possessions (ninth in NBA).

Heat vs. Celtics Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -2.5 210

