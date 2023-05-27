The Boston Celtics (57-25) and the Miami Heat (44-38) are set to square off on Saturday at FTX Arena, with a tip-off time of 8:30 PM ET. When these two teams hit the floor, Jayson Tatum and Bam Adebayo are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Heat vs. Celtics

Game Day: Saturday, May 27

Saturday, May 27 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Location: Miami, Florida

Heat's Last Game

The Celtics knocked off the Heat, 110-97, on Thursday. Derrick White scored a team-high 24 points for the Celtics, and Duncan Robinson had 18 for the Heat.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Duncan Robinson 18 4 9 0 0 2 Bam Adebayo 16 8 3 2 1 0 Haywood Highsmith 15 2 1 2 0 3

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo is No. 1 on the Heat in scoring (20.4 points per game) and rebounding (9.2), and produces 3.2 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jimmy Butler is putting up a team-leading 5.3 assists per game. And he is contributing 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds, making 53.9% of his shots from the floor.

The Heat get 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Max Strus.

Caleb Martin gets the Heat 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Kyle Lowry gives the Heat 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 21.9 6 5.5 2 0.9 0.4 Bam Adebayo 17.7 9.1 3 0.9 0.6 0 Caleb Martin 14.2 4.6 1.5 0.6 0.4 2.3 Kyle Lowry 8.7 3.6 4.7 1.2 0.6 1.3 Gabe Vincent 11.2 1.7 3.2 1 0.2 1.7

