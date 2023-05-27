Jacob Stallings -- 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the mound, on May 27 at 10:07 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Rockies.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +275)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Stallings? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

  • Stallings is batting .149 with five doubles and six walks.
  • Stallings has had a base hit in 10 of 25 games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 25 games this year.
  • In five games this year, Stallings has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in five games this year (20.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 8
.161 AVG .042
.235 OBP .115
.226 SLG .083
2 XBH 1
0 HR 0
2 RBI 1
13/3 K/BB 3/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
14 GP 11
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (27.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Angels have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.25).
  • The Angels rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (55 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Ohtani (5-1 with a 3.05 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his seventh of the season.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
  • This season, the 28-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.05), second in WHIP (.898), and third in K/9 (12.2) among pitchers who qualify.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.