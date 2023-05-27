Jacob Stallings -- 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the mound, on May 27 at 10:07 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Rockies.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:07 PM ET

10:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +275)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Stallings? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

Stallings is batting .149 with five doubles and six walks.

Stallings has had a base hit in 10 of 25 games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has not hit a home run in his 25 games this year.

In five games this year, Stallings has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in five games this year (20.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 8 .161 AVG .042 .235 OBP .115 .226 SLG .083 2 XBH 1 0 HR 0 2 RBI 1 13/3 K/BB 3/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 14 GP 11 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (27.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Angels Pitching Rankings