Jacob Stallings Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Angels - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jacob Stallings -- 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the mound, on May 27 at 10:07 PM ET.
In his last game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Rockies.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 10:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +275)
Explore More About This Game
Jacob Stallings At The Plate
- Stallings is batting .149 with five doubles and six walks.
- Stallings has had a base hit in 10 of 25 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has not hit a home run in his 25 games this year.
- In five games this year, Stallings has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in five games this year (20.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|8
|.161
|AVG
|.042
|.235
|OBP
|.115
|.226
|SLG
|.083
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|1
|13/3
|K/BB
|3/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|11
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (27.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (9.1%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (18.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (27.3%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Angels have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.25).
- The Angels rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (55 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ohtani (5-1 with a 3.05 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his seventh of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.05), second in WHIP (.898), and third in K/9 (12.2) among pitchers who qualify.
