On Saturday, Jean Segura (.326 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points above season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 10:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Angels.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:07 PM ET

10:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Jean Segura At The Plate

Segura has three doubles, a triple and 12 walks while hitting .196.

Segura has had a hit in 21 of 44 games this season (47.7%), including multiple hits nine times (20.5%).

He has not gone deep in his 44 games this year.

In five games this year, Segura has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 11 games this season (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .200 AVG .172 .254 OBP .213 .218 SLG .207 1 XBH 2 0 HR 0 3 RBI 0 11/4 K/BB 11/2 1 SB 1 Home Away 23 GP 21 14 (60.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (33.3%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (23.8%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (19.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (4.8%)

Angels Pitching Rankings