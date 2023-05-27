On Saturday, Jean Segura (.326 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points above season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 10:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Angels.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Jean Segura At The Plate

  • Segura has three doubles, a triple and 12 walks while hitting .196.
  • Segura has had a hit in 21 of 44 games this season (47.7%), including multiple hits nine times (20.5%).
  • He has not gone deep in his 44 games this year.
  • In five games this year, Segura has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in 11 games this season (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 16
.200 AVG .172
.254 OBP .213
.218 SLG .207
1 XBH 2
0 HR 0
3 RBI 0
11/4 K/BB 11/2
1 SB 1
Home Away
23 GP 21
14 (60.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (33.3%)
4 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (23.8%)
7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (19.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (4.8%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Angels rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (55 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Ohtani (5-1) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his seventh start of the season. He has a 3.05 ERA in 59 2/3 innings pitched, with 80 strikeouts.
  • His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.05), second in WHIP (.898), and third in K/9 (12.2).
