Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Angels - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Jean Segura (.326 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points above season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 10:07 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Angels.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 10:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Jean Segura At The Plate
- Segura has three doubles, a triple and 12 walks while hitting .196.
- Segura has had a hit in 21 of 44 games this season (47.7%), including multiple hits nine times (20.5%).
- He has not gone deep in his 44 games this year.
- In five games this year, Segura has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 11 games this season (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.200
|AVG
|.172
|.254
|OBP
|.213
|.218
|SLG
|.207
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|0
|11/4
|K/BB
|11/2
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|21
|14 (60.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (33.3%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (23.8%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (19.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (4.8%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (55 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ohtani (5-1) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his seventh start of the season. He has a 3.05 ERA in 59 2/3 innings pitched, with 80 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.05), second in WHIP (.898), and third in K/9 (12.2).
