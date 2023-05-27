Jimmy Butler NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Heat vs. Celtics - May 27
Jimmy Butler could make a big impact for the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM on Saturday versus the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
We're going to look at Butler's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.
Jimmy Butler Prop Bets vs. the Celtics
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|28.5
|22.9
|24.4
|Rebounds
|7.5
|5.9
|7.1
|Assists
|5.5
|5.3
|5.9
|PRA
|42.5
|34.1
|37.4
|PR
|36.5
|28.8
|31.5
|3PM
|0.5
|0.6
|0.4
Looking to bet on one or more of Jimmy Butler's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Heat vs Celtics Additional Info
|Heat Championship Futures
|Heat vs Celtics Player Props
|Heat vs Celtics Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Heat vs Celtics
|Heat vs Celtics Odds/Over/Under
|Heat vs Celtics Prediction
|Heat vs Celtics Players to Watch
Jimmy Butler Insights vs. the Celtics
- This season, Jimmy Butler has made 7.5 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 14.9% of his team's total makes.
- He's put up 1.6 threes per game, or 3.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- Butler's opponents, the Celtics, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.9 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.2 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.
- The Celtics allow 111.4 points per game, fourth-ranked in the NBA.
- The Celtics are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 44 rebounds per contest.
- Allowing 23.1 assists per game, the Celtics are the second-ranked squad in the league.
- The Celtics give up 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, fifth-ranked in the NBA.
Jimmy Butler vs. the Celtics
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/25/2023
|34
|14
|5
|5
|0
|0
|2
|5/23/2023
|39
|29
|9
|5
|1
|1
|1
|5/21/2023
|31
|16
|8
|6
|0
|0
|2
|5/19/2023
|41
|27
|8
|6
|0
|2
|3
|5/17/2023
|43
|35
|5
|7
|2
|0
|6
|12/2/2022
|35
|25
|15
|3
|0
|1
|1
|10/21/2022
|40
|18
|7
|5
|0
|0
|1
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Butler or any of his Heat teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.