After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Joey Wendle and the Miami Marlins face the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Shohei Ohtani) at 10:07 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Angels.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Joey Wendle At The Plate

Wendle is batting .160 with two doubles, two triples and five walks.

Wendle has gotten a hit in eight of 18 games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.

In 18 games played this year, he has not homered.

In four games this year, Wendle has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in three games this season (16.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 4 .000 AVG .167 .111 OBP .167 .000 SLG .417 0 XBH 2 0 HR 0 0 RBI 2 2/1 K/BB 2/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 7 GP 11 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (9.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

