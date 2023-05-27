Joey Wendle Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Angels - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Joey Wendle and the Miami Marlins face the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Shohei Ohtani) at 10:07 PM ET on Saturday.
In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Angels.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 10:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Joey Wendle At The Plate
- Wendle is batting .160 with two doubles, two triples and five walks.
- Wendle has gotten a hit in eight of 18 games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.
- In 18 games played this year, he has not homered.
- In four games this year, Wendle has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in three games this season (16.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|4
|.000
|AVG
|.167
|.111
|OBP
|.167
|.000
|SLG
|.417
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|2
|2/1
|K/BB
|2/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|11
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (45.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (9.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (27.3%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Angels have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.25).
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 55 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Ohtani (5-1 with a 3.05 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his seventh of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.05 ERA ranks 22nd, .898 WHIP ranks second, and 12.2 K/9 ranks third.
