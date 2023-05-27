After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Joey Wendle and the Miami Marlins face the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Shohei Ohtani) at 10:07 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Angels.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Joey Wendle At The Plate

  • Wendle is batting .160 with two doubles, two triples and five walks.
  • Wendle has gotten a hit in eight of 18 games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.
  • In 18 games played this year, he has not homered.
  • In four games this year, Wendle has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in three games this season (16.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 4
.000 AVG .167
.111 OBP .167
.000 SLG .417
0 XBH 2
0 HR 0
0 RBI 2
2/1 K/BB 2/0
0 SB 0
Home Away
7 GP 11
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (9.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Angels have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.25).
  • Angels pitchers combine to surrender 55 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
  • Ohtani (5-1 with a 3.05 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his seventh of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.05 ERA ranks 22nd, .898 WHIP ranks second, and 12.2 K/9 ranks third.
