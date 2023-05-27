Jon Berti -- with a slugging percentage of .275 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the mound, on May 27 at 10:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Angels.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Jon Berti At The Plate

  • Berti is batting .268 with five doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.
  • Berti has had a hit in 30 of 44 games this year (68.2%), including multiple hits nine times (20.5%).
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 44 games played this season, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Berti has driven in a run in eight games this season (18.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 15 games this year (34.1%), including multiple runs in three games.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 18
.264 AVG .267
.298 OBP .333
.302 SLG .417
2 XBH 5
0 HR 2
4 RBI 4
9/3 K/BB 14/6
2 SB 4
Home Away
18 GP 26
12 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (69.2%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (19.2%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (42.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.7%)
3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (19.2%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Angels have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Angels rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (55 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Angels will send Ohtani (5-1) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 3.05 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last time out came on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
  • This season, the 28-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.05), second in WHIP (.898), and third in K/9 (12.2) among qualifying pitchers.
