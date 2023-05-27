Jon Berti -- with a slugging percentage of .275 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the mound, on May 27 at 10:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Angels.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Game Time: 10:07 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti is batting .268 with five doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.

Berti has had a hit in 30 of 44 games this year (68.2%), including multiple hits nine times (20.5%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 44 games played this season, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.

Berti has driven in a run in eight games this season (18.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 15 games this year (34.1%), including multiple runs in three games.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 18 .264 AVG .267 .298 OBP .333 .302 SLG .417 2 XBH 5 0 HR 2 4 RBI 4 9/3 K/BB 14/6 2 SB 4 Home Away 18 GP 26 12 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (69.2%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (19.2%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (42.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.7%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (19.2%)

Angels Pitching Rankings