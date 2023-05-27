Jon Berti Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Angels - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jon Berti -- with a slugging percentage of .275 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the mound, on May 27 at 10:07 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Angels.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 10:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti is batting .268 with five doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.
- Berti has had a hit in 30 of 44 games this year (68.2%), including multiple hits nine times (20.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 44 games played this season, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
- Berti has driven in a run in eight games this season (18.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 15 games this year (34.1%), including multiple runs in three games.
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|18
|.264
|AVG
|.267
|.298
|OBP
|.333
|.302
|SLG
|.417
|2
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|4
|9/3
|K/BB
|14/6
|2
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|26
|12 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (69.2%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (19.2%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (42.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (7.7%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (19.2%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (55 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Angels will send Ohtani (5-1) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 3.05 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.05), second in WHIP (.898), and third in K/9 (12.2) among qualifying pitchers.
