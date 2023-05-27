The Miami Marlins, including Jorge Soler (.391 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Saturday at 10:07 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Angels.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Game Time: 10:07 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler has 49 hits, which leads Miami hitters this season, while batting .259 with 26 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 81st, his on-base percentage ranks 86th, and he is fifth in the league in slugging.

Soler is batting .348 with four homers during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Soler has had a hit in 30 of 50 games this season (60.0%), including multiple hits 13 times (26.0%).

He has hit a home run in 28.0% of his games in 2023, and 7.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 34.0% of his games this season, Soler has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (18.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 23 times this season (46.0%), including seven games with multiple runs (14.0%).

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .254 AVG .215 .306 OBP .311 .567 SLG .446 11 XBH 7 5 HR 4 11 RBI 9 19/4 K/BB 21/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 26 15 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (57.7%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (30.8%) 8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (57.7%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (30.8%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (38.5%)

Angels Pitching Rankings