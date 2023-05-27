The Miami Marlins, including Jorge Soler (.391 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Saturday at 10:07 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Angels.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Soler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jorge Soler At The Plate

  • Soler has 49 hits, which leads Miami hitters this season, while batting .259 with 26 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 81st, his on-base percentage ranks 86th, and he is fifth in the league in slugging.
  • Soler is batting .348 with four homers during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
  • Soler has had a hit in 30 of 50 games this season (60.0%), including multiple hits 13 times (26.0%).
  • He has hit a home run in 28.0% of his games in 2023, and 7.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 34.0% of his games this season, Soler has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (18.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored at least once 23 times this season (46.0%), including seven games with multiple runs (14.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 18
.254 AVG .215
.306 OBP .311
.567 SLG .446
11 XBH 7
5 HR 4
11 RBI 9
19/4 K/BB 21/8
0 SB 0
Home Away
24 GP 26
15 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (57.7%)
5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (30.8%)
8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (57.7%)
6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (30.8%)
7 (29.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (38.5%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Angels have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Angels rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (55 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Ohtani (5-1 with a 3.05 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his seventh of the season.
  • The righty's last time out came on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.05 ERA ranks 22nd, .898 WHIP ranks second, and 12.2 K/9 ranks third.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.