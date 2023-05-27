Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Angels - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jorge Soler (.391 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Saturday at 10:07 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Angels.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 10:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler has 49 hits, which leads Miami hitters this season, while batting .259 with 26 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 81st, his on-base percentage ranks 86th, and he is fifth in the league in slugging.
- Soler is batting .348 with four homers during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Soler has had a hit in 30 of 50 games this season (60.0%), including multiple hits 13 times (26.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 28.0% of his games in 2023, and 7.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 34.0% of his games this season, Soler has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (18.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 23 times this season (46.0%), including seven games with multiple runs (14.0%).
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.254
|AVG
|.215
|.306
|OBP
|.311
|.567
|SLG
|.446
|11
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|9
|19/4
|K/BB
|21/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|26
|15 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (57.7%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (30.8%)
|8 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (57.7%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (30.8%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (38.5%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Angels have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (55 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ohtani (5-1 with a 3.05 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his seventh of the season.
- The righty's last time out came on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.05 ERA ranks 22nd, .898 WHIP ranks second, and 12.2 K/9 ranks third.
