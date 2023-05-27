Saturday's game features the Los Angeles Angels (28-24) and the Miami Marlins (26-26) clashing at Angel Stadium of Anaheim (on May 27) at 10:07 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 victory for the Angels.

The Angels will give the nod to Shohei Ohtani (5-1, 3.05 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Marlins will turn to Edward Cabrera (3-4, 5.05 ERA).

Marlins vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 10:07 PM ET

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 10:07 PM ET
Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Marlins vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Angels 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Marlins Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 2-2.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The Marlins have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 matchups and have covered every time.

The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in 28 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (46.4%) in those games.

This season, Miami has been victorious one time in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 37.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Miami is No. 27 in MLB play scoring 3.7 runs per game (193 total runs).

Marlins pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.43 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Marlins Schedule