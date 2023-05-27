Marlins vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 27
Saturday's game features the Los Angeles Angels (28-24) and the Miami Marlins (26-26) clashing at Angel Stadium of Anaheim (on May 27) at 10:07 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 victory for the Angels.
The Angels will give the nod to Shohei Ohtani (5-1, 3.05 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Marlins will turn to Edward Cabrera (3-4, 5.05 ERA).
Marlins vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 10:07 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Marlins vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Angels 5, Marlins 4.
Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Marlins Performance Insights
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 2-2.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.
- The Marlins have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 matchups and have covered every time.
- The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in 28 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (46.4%) in those games.
- This season, Miami has been victorious one time in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 37.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- The offense for Miami is No. 27 in MLB play scoring 3.7 runs per game (193 total runs).
- Marlins pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.43 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 22
|@ Rockies
|L 5-3
|Edward Cabrera vs Chase Anderson
|May 23
|@ Rockies
|L 5-4
|Eury Pérez vs Austin Gomber
|May 24
|@ Rockies
|W 10-2
|Sandy Alcantara vs Karl Kauffmann
|May 25
|@ Rockies
|L 7-6
|Braxton Garrett vs Kyle Freeland
|May 26
|@ Angels
|W 6-2
|Jesús Luzardo vs Reid Detmers
|May 27
|@ Angels
|-
|Edward Cabrera vs Shohei Ohtani
|May 28
|@ Angels
|-
|Eury Pérez vs Patrick Sandoval
|May 30
|Padres
|-
|Sandy Alcantara vs Ryan Weathers
|May 31
|Padres
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs Blake Snell
|June 1
|Padres
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Joe Musgrove
|June 2
|Athletics
|-
|Edward Cabrera vs TBA
