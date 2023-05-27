Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins hit the field on Saturday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against Shohei Ohtani, who will start for the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch is set for 10:07 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Angels as -190 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Marlins +155 moneyline odds to win. The total is 7.5 runs for this contest (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Marlins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marlins vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 10:07 PM ET

10:07 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Angels -190 +155 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

The Marlins have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the Marlins and their foes are 3-5-2 in their previous 10 contests.

The Marlins have covered the runline in all of their previous 10 matchups (one of those games had a spread.

Read More About This Game

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have been victorious in 13, or 46.4%, of the 28 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Miami is 2-2 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +155 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 39.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

So far this season, Miami and its opponents have hit the over in 22 of its 51 games with a total.

The Marlins have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-11 12-15 12-14 14-12 20-18 6-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.