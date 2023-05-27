How to Watch the Marlins vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Angels versus Miami Marlins game on Saturday at 10:07 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Mickey Moniak and Jorge Soler.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Marlins vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Time: 10:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Read More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Angels vs Marlins Betting Trends & Stats
|Angels vs Marlins Pitching Matchup
|Angels vs Marlins Player Props
|Angels vs Marlins Odds
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins rank 22nd in Major League Baseball with 51 home runs.
- Miami is 16th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .401 this season.
- The Marlins' .259 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking ninth in MLB.
- Miami is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 27th with just 193 total runs (3.7 per game) this season.
- The Marlins have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Marlins rank 12th in strikeouts per game (8.5) among MLB offenses.
- Miami has a 9.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, sixth-best in baseball.
- Miami has the 19th-ranked ERA (4.43) in the majors this season.
- Marlins pitchers have a 1.347 WHIP this season, 23rd in the majors.
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Marlins will hand the ball to Edward Cabrera (3-4) for his 11th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw six innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 10 starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.
- Cabrera will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/22/2023
|Rockies
|L 5-3
|Away
|Edward Cabrera
|Chase Anderson
|5/23/2023
|Rockies
|L 5-4
|Away
|Eury Pérez
|Austin Gomber
|5/24/2023
|Rockies
|W 10-2
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Karl Kauffmann
|5/25/2023
|Rockies
|L 7-6
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Kyle Freeland
|5/26/2023
|Angels
|W 6-2
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|Reid Detmers
|5/27/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Edward Cabrera
|Shohei Ohtani
|5/28/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Eury Pérez
|Patrick Sandoval
|5/30/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Sandy Alcantara
|Ryan Weathers
|5/31/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Blake Snell
|6/1/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Joe Musgrove
|6/2/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Edward Cabrera
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.