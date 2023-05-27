The Los Angeles Angels versus Miami Marlins game on Saturday at 10:07 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Mickey Moniak and Jorge Soler.

Marlins vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 10:07 PM ET

10:07 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins rank 22nd in Major League Baseball with 51 home runs.

Miami is 16th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .401 this season.

The Marlins' .259 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking ninth in MLB.

Miami is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 27th with just 193 total runs (3.7 per game) this season.

The Marlins have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Marlins rank 12th in strikeouts per game (8.5) among MLB offenses.

Miami has a 9.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, sixth-best in baseball.

Miami has the 19th-ranked ERA (4.43) in the majors this season.

Marlins pitchers have a 1.347 WHIP this season, 23rd in the majors.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Marlins will hand the ball to Edward Cabrera (3-4) for his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw six innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up three earned runs while allowing five hits.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Cabrera will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 5/22/2023 Rockies L 5-3 Away Edward Cabrera Chase Anderson 5/23/2023 Rockies L 5-4 Away Eury Pérez Austin Gomber 5/24/2023 Rockies W 10-2 Away Sandy Alcantara Karl Kauffmann 5/25/2023 Rockies L 7-6 Away Braxton Garrett Kyle Freeland 5/26/2023 Angels W 6-2 Away Jesús Luzardo Reid Detmers 5/27/2023 Angels - Away Edward Cabrera Shohei Ohtani 5/28/2023 Angels - Away Eury Pérez Patrick Sandoval 5/30/2023 Padres - Home Sandy Alcantara Ryan Weathers 5/31/2023 Padres - Home Braxton Garrett Blake Snell 6/1/2023 Padres - Home Jesús Luzardo Joe Musgrove 6/2/2023 Athletics - Home Edward Cabrera -

