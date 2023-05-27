The Los Angeles Angels (28-24) and the Miami Marlins (26-26) will square off on Saturday, May 27 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, with Shohei Ohtani starting for the Angels and Edward Cabrera taking the hill for the Marlins. The first pitch will be thrown at 10:07 PM ET.

The favored Angels have -200 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Marlins, who are listed at +165. The total for the matchup is listed at 7.5 runs.

Marlins vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 10:07 PM ET

10:07 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Ohtani - LAA (5-1, 3.05 ERA) vs Cabrera - MIA (3-4, 5.05 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Marlins vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Marlins versus Angels game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Marlins (+165) in this matchup, means that you think the Marlins will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $26.50 back.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Jorge Soler get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Read More About This Game

Marlins vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Angels have been favorites in 31 games this season and won 17 (54.8%) of those contests.

The Angels have gone 5-3 (winning 62.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Angels played as the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and went 2-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Marlins have been victorious in 13, or 46.4%, of the 28 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Marlins have a mark of 1-2 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +165 or worse on the moneyline.

The Marlins have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Miami and its opponents are 3-5-2 in the last 10 games with a total.

Marlins vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jean Segura 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+320) J.D. Davis 0.5 (+115) 0.5 (+115) 0.5 (+1200) 0.5 (+425) Jon Berti 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+333) Joey Wendle 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+260) Jorge Soler 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+200)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Marlins, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +12500 22nd 4th

Think the Marlins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Miami and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.