Jorge Soler is one of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Los Angeles Angels and the Miami Marlins play at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Saturday (at 10:07 PM ET).

Marlins vs. Angels Game Info

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 10:07 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 10:07 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Soler Stats

Soler has 10 doubles, 16 home runs, 18 walks and 33 RBI (49 total hits).

He's slashed .259/.333/.566 so far this season.

Soler has recorded at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .348 with a double, four home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Angels May. 26 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 at Rockies May. 25 3-for-5 2 1 2 6 at Rockies May. 24 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 at Rockies May. 23 2-for-5 1 1 2 6 at Rockies May. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Ohtani Stats

Shohei Ohtani (5-1) will take the mound for the Angels, his seventh start of the season.

He's going for his 11th straight quality start.

In six starts this season, Ohtani has lasted five or more innings nine times, with an average of 5.9 innings per appearance.

The 28-year-old's 3.05 ERA ranks 22nd, .898 WHIP ranks second, and 12.2 K/9 ranks third among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Twins May. 21 6.0 2 1 1 9 3 at Orioles May. 15 7.0 4 5 5 5 2 vs. Astros May. 9 7.0 6 3 3 7 2 at Cardinals May. 3 5.0 5 4 4 13 1 vs. Athletics Apr. 27 6.0 3 5 5 8 2

Mike Trout Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Trout Stats

Mike Trout has 52 hits with 11 doubles, 12 home runs, 21 walks and 28 RBI.

He's slashed .280/.366/.532 so far this year.

Trout has picked up a hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a double, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Trout Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Marlins May. 26 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 vs. Red Sox May. 24 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 vs. Red Sox May. 23 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 vs. Red Sox May. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins May. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

