The Los Angeles Angels (28-24) host the Miami Marlins (26-26) at 10:07 PM ET on Saturday, a game featuring two of the league's most consistent batters. Gio Urshela has an average of .310 (eighth in league) for the Angels, and Luis Arraez is first at .374 for the Marlins.

The Angels will look to Shohei Ohtani (5-1) against the Marlins and Edward Cabrera (3-4).

Marlins vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 10:07 PM ET

10:07 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Probable Pitchers: Ohtani - LAA (5-1, 3.05 ERA) vs Cabrera - MIA (3-4, 5.05 ERA)

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Edward Cabrera

Cabrera makes the start for the Marlins, his 11th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.05 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.

During 10 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 5.05 ERA and 11.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .224 to opposing batters.

Cabrera has two quality starts this season.

Cabrera will try to pitch five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 4.6 innings per outing.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shohei Ohtani

Ohtani (5-1) will take to the mound for the Angels and make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed two hits in six innings against the Minnesota Twins.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 10 games this season with a 3.05 ERA and 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .142.

He's going for his 11th straight quality start.

In six starts, Ohtani has pitched through or past the fifth inning nine times. He has a season average of 5.9 frames per outing.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 28-year-old's 3.05 ERA ranks 22nd, .898 WHIP ranks second, and 12.2 K/9 ranks third.

