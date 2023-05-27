The Miami Marlins, including Yuli Gurriel (.368 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Saturday at 10:07 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the Angels.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:07 PM ET

10:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yuli Gurriel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

Gurriel is batting .304 with four doubles, two triples, three home runs and seven walks.

Gurriel is batting .571 during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Gurriel has picked up a hit in 73.3% of his 30 games this year, with at least two hits in 30.0% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 10.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Gurriel has driven in a run in 11 games this season (36.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in nine of 30 games (30.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 13 .242 AVG .265 .265 OBP .315 .303 SLG .469 2 XBH 4 0 HR 3 0 RBI 7 4/0 K/BB 5/4 0 SB 1 Home Away 12 GP 18 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (83.3%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (38.9%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (38.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (16.7%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (50.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings