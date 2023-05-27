Yuli Gurriel Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Angels - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Yuli Gurriel (.368 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Saturday at 10:07 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the Angels.
Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 10:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Yuli Gurriel At The Plate
- Gurriel is batting .304 with four doubles, two triples, three home runs and seven walks.
- Gurriel is batting .571 during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- Gurriel has picked up a hit in 73.3% of his 30 games this year, with at least two hits in 30.0% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 10.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Gurriel has driven in a run in 11 games this season (36.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in nine of 30 games (30.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|13
|.242
|AVG
|.265
|.265
|OBP
|.315
|.303
|SLG
|.469
|2
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|3
|0
|RBI
|7
|4/0
|K/BB
|5/4
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|18
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (83.3%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (38.9%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (38.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (16.7%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (50.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Angels have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.25).
- The Angels rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (55 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ohtani makes the start for the Angels, his seventh of the season. He is 5-1 with a 3.05 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the righty tossed six innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.05 ERA ranks 21st, .898 WHIP ranks second, and 12.2 K/9 ranks third among qualifying pitchers this season.
