Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Angels - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Bryan De La Cruz -- with a slugging percentage of .590 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the mound, on May 28 at 4:07 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Read More About This Game
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is batting .298 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 17th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage, and 67th in slugging.
- In 31 of 47 games this season (66.0%) De La Cruz has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (27.7%).
- Looking at the 47 games he has played this season, he's went deep in six of them (12.8%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- De La Cruz has picked up an RBI in 13 games this year (27.7%), with more than one RBI in four of them (8.5%).
- He has scored at least once 16 times this season (34.0%), including five games with multiple runs (10.6%).
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|16
|.241
|AVG
|.270
|.241
|OBP
|.329
|.259
|SLG
|.429
|1
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|2
|1
|RBI
|9
|21/0
|K/BB
|19/6
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|25
|16 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (60.0%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (32.0%)
|7 (31.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (36.0%)
|2 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (16.0%)
|6 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (28.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Angels have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (56 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sandoval (3-3 with a 3.47 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his 10th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, May 21, the lefty went 4 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.47, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .218 against him.
