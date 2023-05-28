Bryan De La Cruz -- with a slugging percentage of .590 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the mound, on May 28 at 4:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan De La Cruz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is batting .298 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 17th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage, and 67th in slugging.

In 31 of 47 games this season (66.0%) De La Cruz has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (27.7%).

Looking at the 47 games he has played this season, he's went deep in six of them (12.8%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

De La Cruz has picked up an RBI in 13 games this year (27.7%), with more than one RBI in four of them (8.5%).

He has scored at least once 16 times this season (34.0%), including five games with multiple runs (10.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 16 .241 AVG .270 .241 OBP .329 .259 SLG .429 1 XBH 6 0 HR 2 1 RBI 9 21/0 K/BB 19/6 0 SB 1 Home Away 22 GP 25 16 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (60.0%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (32.0%) 7 (31.8%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (36.0%) 2 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.0%) 6 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (28.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings