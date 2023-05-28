How to Watch College Baseball Streaming Live - Sunday, May 28
Need more college baseball in your life? Well, you're in luck. The NCAA baseball schedule on Sunday, May 28 includes six games that can be watched on Fubo. For a complete list, along with info on how to watch or live stream every pitch, check out the article below.
College Baseball Games Streaming Live Today
Watch AAC Tournament, Championship: Teams TBA Baseball
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch ACC Tournament, Championship: Teams TBA Baseball
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch C-USA Tournament: Teams TBA Baseball
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch B1G Tournament, Championship: Teams TBA Baseball
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch SEC Tournament, Championship: Teams TBA Baseball
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Big 12 Tournament: Teams TBA Baseball
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Every team's journey toward the College World Series starts with the NCAA Tournament selection show on Monday, May 29 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2. Tournament play kicks off the next weekend with Regionals action from June 2-5, followed by Super Regionals from June 9-12, and culminates with the College World Series from June 16-26, taking place at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.
