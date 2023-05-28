Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Angels - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Garrett Cooper (.139 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Angels.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Garrett Cooper At The Plate
- Cooper is batting .236 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks.
- Cooper has picked up a hit in 64.9% of his 37 games this season, with multiple hits in 16.2% of them.
- In 13.5% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 32.4% of his games this season, Cooper has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (16.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run 10 times this season (27.0%), including one multi-run game.
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|10
|.259
|AVG
|.289
|.273
|OBP
|.349
|.352
|SLG
|.500
|2
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|9
|16/0
|K/BB
|13/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|19
|13 (72.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (57.9%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (15.8%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (36.8%)
|1 (5.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (21.1%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (36.8%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.22).
- The Angels rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (56 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sandoval gets the start for the Angels, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.47 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 49 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Sunday, May 21 against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In nine games this season, the 26-year-old has a 3.47 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .218 to opposing batters.
