The Miami Marlins, including Garrett Cooper (.139 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Angels.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

Cooper is batting .236 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks.

Cooper has picked up a hit in 64.9% of his 37 games this season, with multiple hits in 16.2% of them.

In 13.5% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 32.4% of his games this season, Cooper has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (16.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run 10 times this season (27.0%), including one multi-run game.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 10 .259 AVG .289 .273 OBP .349 .352 SLG .500 2 XBH 4 1 HR 2 4 RBI 9 16/0 K/BB 13/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 18 GP 19 13 (72.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (57.9%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.8%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (36.8%) 1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (21.1%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (36.8%)

