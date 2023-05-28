Garrett Hampson Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Angels - May 28
Garrett Hampson -- with a slugging percentage of .214 in his past 10 games, including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the mound, on May 28 at 4:07 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Angels.
Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Garrett Hampson At The Plate
- Hampson is hitting .245 with nine doubles, a home run and five walks.
- Hampson has reached base via a hit in 21 games this year (of 35 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- He has homered in just one game this season.
- In seven games this year (20.0%), Hampson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 11 of 35 games so far this year.
Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|13
|.308
|AVG
|.235
|.379
|OBP
|.235
|.577
|SLG
|.324
|5
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|4
|8/2
|K/BB
|9/0
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|21
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (61.9%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (4.8%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (23.8%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (19.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Angels' 4.22 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 56 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Sandoval makes the start for the Angels, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.47 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, May 21 against the Minnesota Twins, the lefty went 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 26-year-old has put together a 3.47 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .218 to opposing hitters.
