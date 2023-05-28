Garrett Hampson -- with a slugging percentage of .214 in his past 10 games, including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the mound, on May 28 at 4:07 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Angels.

Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Garrett Hampson At The Plate

  • Hampson is hitting .245 with nine doubles, a home run and five walks.
  • Hampson has reached base via a hit in 21 games this year (of 35 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • He has homered in just one game this season.
  • In seven games this year (20.0%), Hampson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 11 of 35 games so far this year.

Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 13
.308 AVG .235
.379 OBP .235
.577 SLG .324
5 XBH 3
1 HR 0
3 RBI 4
8/2 K/BB 9/0
1 SB 1
Home Away
14 GP 21
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (61.9%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.8%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (23.8%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (19.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Angels' 4.22 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to allow 56 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
  • Sandoval makes the start for the Angels, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.47 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday, May 21 against the Minnesota Twins, the lefty went 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 26-year-old has put together a 3.47 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .218 to opposing hitters.
