Garrett Hampson -- with a slugging percentage of .214 in his past 10 games, including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the mound, on May 28 at 4:07 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Angels.

Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Garrett Hampson At The Plate

Hampson is hitting .245 with nine doubles, a home run and five walks.

Hampson has reached base via a hit in 21 games this year (of 35 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has homered in just one game this season.

In seven games this year (20.0%), Hampson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 11 of 35 games so far this year.

Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 13 .308 AVG .235 .379 OBP .235 .577 SLG .324 5 XBH 3 1 HR 0 3 RBI 4 8/2 K/BB 9/0 1 SB 1 Home Away 14 GP 21 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (61.9%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.8%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (23.8%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (19.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings