The Miami Marlins, including Jean Segura (.326 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Angels.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Jean Segura At The Plate

Segura is batting .196 with three doubles, a triple and 12 walks.

Segura has gotten at least one hit in 47.7% of his games this year (21 of 44), with more than one hit nine times (20.5%).

In 44 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Segura has driven in a run in five games this year (11.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in 11 of 44 games so far this season.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .200 AVG .172 .254 OBP .213 .218 SLG .207 1 XBH 2 0 HR 0 3 RBI 0 11/4 K/BB 11/2 1 SB 1 Home Away 23 GP 21 14 (60.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (33.3%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (23.8%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (19.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (4.8%)

