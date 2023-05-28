Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Angels - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jean Segura (.326 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Angels.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Discover More About This Game
Jean Segura At The Plate
- Segura is batting .196 with three doubles, a triple and 12 walks.
- Segura has gotten at least one hit in 47.7% of his games this year (21 of 44), with more than one hit nine times (20.5%).
- In 44 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Segura has driven in a run in five games this year (11.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in 11 of 44 games so far this season.
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.200
|AVG
|.172
|.254
|OBP
|.213
|.218
|SLG
|.207
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|0
|11/4
|K/BB
|11/2
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|21
|14 (60.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (33.3%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (23.8%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (19.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (4.8%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 4.22 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 56 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Sandoval (3-3 with a 3.47 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 10th of the season.
- His last time out was on Sunday, May 21 against the Minnesota Twins, when the left-hander went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up a 3.47 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .218 to opposing hitters.
