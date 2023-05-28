The Miami Marlins, including Jean Segura (.326 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Angels.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Jean Segura At The Plate

  • Segura is batting .196 with three doubles, a triple and 12 walks.
  • Segura has gotten at least one hit in 47.7% of his games this year (21 of 44), with more than one hit nine times (20.5%).
  • In 44 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Segura has driven in a run in five games this year (11.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in 11 of 44 games so far this season.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 16
.200 AVG .172
.254 OBP .213
.218 SLG .207
1 XBH 2
0 HR 0
3 RBI 0
11/4 K/BB 11/2
1 SB 1
Home Away
23 GP 21
14 (60.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (33.3%)
4 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (23.8%)
7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (19.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (4.8%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels' 4.22 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to give up 56 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
  • Sandoval (3-3 with a 3.47 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 10th of the season.
  • His last time out was on Sunday, May 21 against the Minnesota Twins, when the left-hander went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 26-year-old has put up a 3.47 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .218 to opposing hitters.
