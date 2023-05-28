The Miami Marlins, including Jon Berti (.256 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti is hitting .268 with five doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.

Berti has picked up a hit in 68.9% of his 45 games this season, with multiple hits in 20.0% of those games.

He has hit a home run in two of 45 games played this season, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.

In eight games this season (17.8%), Berti has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 16 of 45 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 18 .264 AVG .267 .298 OBP .333 .302 SLG .417 2 XBH 5 0 HR 2 4 RBI 4 9/3 K/BB 14/6 2 SB 4 Home Away 18 GP 27 12 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (70.4%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (18.5%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (44.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.4%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (18.5%)

Angels Pitching Rankings