Jon Berti Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Angels - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jon Berti (.256 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Angels.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jon Berti? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti is hitting .268 with five doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.
- Berti has picked up a hit in 68.9% of his 45 games this season, with multiple hits in 20.0% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in two of 45 games played this season, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
- In eight games this season (17.8%), Berti has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 16 of 45 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|18
|.264
|AVG
|.267
|.298
|OBP
|.333
|.302
|SLG
|.417
|2
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|4
|9/3
|K/BB
|14/6
|2
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|27
|12 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (70.4%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (18.5%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (7.4%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (18.5%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Angels have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.22).
- The Angels rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (56 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sandoval (3-3) takes the mound for the Angels in his 10th start of the season. He has a 3.47 ERA in 49 1/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Sunday, May 21 against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 3.47 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .218 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.