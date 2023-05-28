Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Angels - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Sunday, Jorge Soler (.767 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six home runs) and the Miami Marlins play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Sandoval. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Angels.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler has 50 hits, which is tops among Miami hitters this season, while batting .259 with 27 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 82nd in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.
- Soler is batting .391 with five homers during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Soler has gotten a hit in 31 of 51 games this season (60.8%), including 13 multi-hit games (25.5%).
- He has gone deep in 15 games this season (29.4%), homering in 7.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 35.3% of his games this season, Soler has notched at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (19.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored a run in 24 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.254
|AVG
|.215
|.306
|OBP
|.311
|.567
|SLG
|.446
|11
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|9
|19/4
|K/BB
|21/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|27
|15 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (59.3%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (29.6%)
|8 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (59.3%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|9 (33.3%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (40.7%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Angels have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.22).
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (56 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sandoval gets the start for the Angels, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.47 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday, May 21 against the Minnesota Twins, when the lefty threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In nine games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.47, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .218 against him.
