On Sunday, Jorge Soler (.767 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six home runs) and the Miami Marlins play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Sandoval. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Angels.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler has 50 hits, which is tops among Miami hitters this season, while batting .259 with 27 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 82nd in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

Soler is batting .391 with five homers during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Soler has gotten a hit in 31 of 51 games this season (60.8%), including 13 multi-hit games (25.5%).

He has gone deep in 15 games this season (29.4%), homering in 7.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 35.3% of his games this season, Soler has notched at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (19.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored a run in 24 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .254 AVG .215 .306 OBP .311 .567 SLG .446 11 XBH 7 5 HR 4 11 RBI 9 19/4 K/BB 21/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 27 15 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (59.3%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (29.6%) 8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (59.3%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 9 (33.3%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (40.7%)

Angels Pitching Rankings