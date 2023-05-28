Sunday's contest that pits the Los Angeles Angels (28-25) against the Miami Marlins (27-26) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Angels. Game time is at 4:07 PM ET on May 28.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Angels will send Patrick Sandoval (3-3) to the mound, while Eury Perez (1-1) will answer the bell for the Marlins.

Marlins vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: BSW

BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Marlins vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Angels 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 3-2.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Marlins have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 contests and have covered every time.

The Marlins have come away with 14 wins in the 29 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Miami has a win-loss record of 10-9 when favored by +110 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Miami scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (201 total, 3.8 per game).

Marlins pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.41 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Marlins Schedule