Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels hit the field against Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

The favored Angels have -135 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Marlins, who are listed at +110. Los Angeles is a 1.5-run favorite (at +150 odds). The total is 8.5 runs for this game (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds to go under).

Marlins vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023

4:07 PM ET

Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Angels -135 +110 8.5 -110 -110 -1.5 +150 -185

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 3-2.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Marlins and their opponents are 4-4-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Marlins have covered the runline in all of their previous 10 contests (one of those contests had a runline.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have won in 14, or 48.3%, of the 29 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Miami has entered 19 games this season as the underdog by +110 or more and is 10-9 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

So far this season, Miami and its opponents have hit the over in 23 of its 52 games with a total.

The Marlins have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-11 13-15 12-14 14-12 20-18 6-8

