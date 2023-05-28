Marlins vs. Angels: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels hit the field against Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.
The favored Angels have -135 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Marlins, who are listed at +110. Los Angeles is a 1.5-run favorite (at +150 odds). The total is 8.5 runs for this game (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds to go under).
Rep your team with officially licensed Marlins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Marlins vs. Angels Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Time: 4:07 PM ET
- TV: BSW
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Angels
|-135
|+110
|8.5
|-110
|-110
|-1.5
|+150
|-185
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Marlins Recent Betting Performance
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 3-2.
- In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Marlins and their opponents are 4-4-2 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Marlins have covered the runline in all of their previous 10 contests (one of those contests had a runline.
Read More About This Game
Marlins Betting Records & Stats
- The Marlins have won in 14, or 48.3%, of the 29 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Miami has entered 19 games this season as the underdog by +110 or more and is 10-9 in those contests.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- So far this season, Miami and its opponents have hit the over in 23 of its 52 games with a total.
- The Marlins have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Marlins Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|14-11
|13-15
|12-14
|14-12
|20-18
|6-8
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.