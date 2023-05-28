Bryan De La Cruz and the Miami Marlins head into a matchup with Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV Channel: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins' 52 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.

Miami is 18th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .399 this season.

The Marlins rank eighth in MLB with a .258 team batting average.

Miami has scored the 27th-most runs in baseball this season with just 201 (3.8 per game).

The Marlins have an on-base percentage of .316 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

The Marlins rank 18th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.

Miami averages 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, sixth-most in the majors.

Miami has pitched to a 4.41 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

The Marlins rank 22nd in MLB with a combined 1.350 WHIP this season.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Marlins will send Eury Perez (1-1) to the mound for his fourth start this season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed four hits in 4 1/3 innings pitched against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday.

Perez has started three games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings one time. He averages 4.7 innings per appearance.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 5/23/2023 Rockies L 5-4 Away Eury Pérez Austin Gomber 5/24/2023 Rockies W 10-2 Away Sandy Alcantara Karl Kauffmann 5/25/2023 Rockies L 7-6 Away Braxton Garrett Kyle Freeland 5/26/2023 Angels W 6-2 Away Jesús Luzardo Reid Detmers 5/27/2023 Angels W 8-5 Away Edward Cabrera - 5/28/2023 Angels - Away Eury Pérez Patrick Sandoval 5/30/2023 Padres - Home Sandy Alcantara Ryan Weathers 5/31/2023 Padres - Home Braxton Garrett Blake Snell 6/1/2023 Padres - Home Jesús Luzardo Joe Musgrove 6/2/2023 Athletics - Home Edward Cabrera - 6/3/2023 Athletics - Home Eury Pérez Luis Medina

