Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels (28-25) will face off against Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins (27-26) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Sunday, May 28. First pitch is scheduled for 4:07 PM ET.

The favored Angels have -135 moneyline odds against the underdog Marlins, who are listed at +110. Los Angeles is a 1.5-run favorite (at +145 odds). The total for the matchup is set at 8.5 runs.

Marlins vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Patrick Sandoval - LAA (3-3, 3.47 ERA) vs Eury Perez - MIA (1-1, 3.86 ERA)

Marlins vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Marlins vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Angels have won 17, or 53.1%, of the 32 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Angels have gone 14-9 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (60.9% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Angels played as the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and they went 2-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Marlins have won in 14, or 48.3%, of the 29 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Marlins have been victorious 10 times in 19 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Marlins have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Marlins vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jorge Soler 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+130) Jean Segura 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+210) Jon Berti 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+230) Garrett Cooper 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Yuli Gurriel 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+200)

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +12500 22nd 4th

