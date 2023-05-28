Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Shohei Ohtani, Jorge Soler and others in the Los Angeles Angels-Miami Marlins matchup at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Marlins vs. Angels Game Info

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: BSW

BSW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Soler Stats

Soler has 10 doubles, 17 home runs, 19 walks and 35 RBI (50 total hits).

He's slashed .259/.335/.575 so far this year.

Soler hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .391 with a double, five home runs, a walk and eight RBI.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Angels May. 27 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 at Angels May. 26 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 at Rockies May. 25 3-for-5 2 1 2 6 at Rockies May. 24 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 at Rockies May. 23 2-for-5 1 1 2 6

Bet on player props for Jorge Soler or other Marlins players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Patrick Sandoval Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Sandoval Stats

The Angels will hand the ball to Patrick Sandoval (3-3) for his 10th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start three times in nine starts this season.

Sandoval has made six starts of five or more innings in nine chances this season, and averages 5.5 frames when he pitches.

Sandoval Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Twins May. 20 4.2 5 3 3 3 4 at Guardians May. 14 7.2 5 3 2 5 1 vs. Astros May. 8 6.1 7 4 4 2 0 at Cardinals May. 2 5.0 3 1 1 4 3 vs. Athletics Apr. 26 7.0 6 3 2 5 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Eury Pérez's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has eight doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 23 walks and 33 RBI (53 total hits). He's also swiped seven bases.

He has a .269/.344/.513 slash line so far this season.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins May. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Marlins May. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox May. 24 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Red Sox May. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox May. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Mike Trout Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Trout Stats

Mike Trout has 54 hits with 11 doubles, 12 home runs, 22 walks and 28 RBI.

He's slashed .284/.372/.532 so far this season.

Trout has picked up a hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with a double, two home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Trout Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Marlins May. 27 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Marlins May. 26 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 vs. Red Sox May. 24 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 vs. Red Sox May. 23 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 vs. Red Sox May. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout or other Angels players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.