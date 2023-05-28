Top Player Prop Bets for Marlins vs. Angels on May 28, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Shohei Ohtani, Jorge Soler and others in the Los Angeles Angels-Miami Marlins matchup at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Marlins vs. Angels Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- How to Watch on TV: BSW
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Soler Stats
- Soler has 10 doubles, 17 home runs, 19 walks and 35 RBI (50 total hits).
- He's slashed .259/.335/.575 so far this year.
- Soler hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .391 with a double, five home runs, a walk and eight RBI.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Angels
|May. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Angels
|May. 26
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Rockies
|May. 25
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|at Rockies
|May. 24
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|at Rockies
|May. 23
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|6
Bet on player props for Jorge Soler or other Marlins players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels
Patrick Sandoval Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -120)
Sandoval Stats
- The Angels will hand the ball to Patrick Sandoval (3-3) for his 10th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start three times in nine starts this season.
- Sandoval has made six starts of five or more innings in nine chances this season, and averages 5.5 frames when he pitches.
Sandoval Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Twins
|May. 20
|4.2
|5
|3
|3
|3
|4
|at Guardians
|May. 14
|7.2
|5
|3
|2
|5
|1
|vs. Astros
|May. 8
|6.1
|7
|4
|4
|2
|0
|at Cardinals
|May. 2
|5.0
|3
|1
|1
|4
|3
|vs. Athletics
|Apr. 26
|7.0
|6
|3
|2
|5
|0
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Eury Pérez's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Shohei Ohtani Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Ohtani Stats
- Ohtani has eight doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 23 walks and 33 RBI (53 total hits). He's also swiped seven bases.
- He has a .269/.344/.513 slash line so far this season.
Ohtani Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|May. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Marlins
|May. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 22
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Mike Trout Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Trout Stats
- Mike Trout has 54 hits with 11 doubles, 12 home runs, 22 walks and 28 RBI.
- He's slashed .284/.372/.532 so far this season.
- Trout has picked up a hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with a double, two home runs, two walks and five RBI.
Trout Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Marlins
|May. 27
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Marlins
|May. 26
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 22
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout or other Angels players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.