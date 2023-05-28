The Miami Marlins (27-26) will attempt to sweep the Los Angeles Angels (28-25) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Sunday, at 4:07 PM ET.

The Angels will give the nod to Patrick Sandoval (3-3) against the Marlins and Eury Perez (1-1).

Marlins vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Sandoval - LAA (3-3, 3.47 ERA) vs Perez - MIA (1-1, 3.86 ERA)

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eury Pérez

Perez gets the start for the Marlins, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty went 4 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.

During three games this season, the 20-year-old has a 3.86 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .208 to opposing hitters.

Perez has put up one start this year that he pitched five or more innings.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Sandoval

The Angels will send Sandoval (3-3) to the mound for his 10th start this season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, May 21, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.47 and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .218 in nine games this season.

He has earned a quality start three times in nine starts this season.

In nine starts this season, Sandoval has lasted five or more innings six times, with an average of 5.5 innings per appearance.

