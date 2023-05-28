Nick Fortes Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Angels - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Sunday, Nick Fortes (coming off going 2-for-5 with an RBI) and the Miami Marlins face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Sandoval. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Angels.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Explore More About This Game
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes is batting .223 with two home runs and six walks.
- Fortes has picked up a hit in 18 of 32 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
- In 32 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Fortes has driven in a run in six games this year (18.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in seven of 32 games so far this season.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|13
|.300
|AVG
|.125
|.323
|OBP
|.205
|.400
|SLG
|.125
|1
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|1
|4/1
|K/BB
|13/4
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|19
|9 (69.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (47.4%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (10.5%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (21.1%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.3%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (15.8%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (56 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Angels will send Sandoval (3-3) to the mound to make his 10th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.47 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, May 21, the left-hander went 4 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.47, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .218 against him.
