On Sunday, Nick Fortes (coming off going 2-for-5 with an RBI) and the Miami Marlins face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Sandoval. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes is batting .223 with two home runs and six walks.

Fortes has picked up a hit in 18 of 32 games this year, with multiple hits five times.

In 32 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Fortes has driven in a run in six games this year (18.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in seven of 32 games so far this season.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 13 .300 AVG .125 .323 OBP .205 .400 SLG .125 1 XBH 0 1 HR 0 4 RBI 1 4/1 K/BB 13/4 1 SB 0 Home Away 13 GP 19 9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (47.4%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (10.5%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (21.1%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.3%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (15.8%)

