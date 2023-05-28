On Sunday, Nick Fortes (coming off going 2-for-5 with an RBI) and the Miami Marlins face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Sandoval. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Angels.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Nick Fortes At The Plate

  • Fortes is batting .223 with two home runs and six walks.
  • Fortes has picked up a hit in 18 of 32 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
  • In 32 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Fortes has driven in a run in six games this year (18.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in seven of 32 games so far this season.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 13
.300 AVG .125
.323 OBP .205
.400 SLG .125
1 XBH 0
1 HR 0
4 RBI 1
4/1 K/BB 13/4
1 SB 0
Home Away
13 GP 19
9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (47.4%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (10.5%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (21.1%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.3%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (15.8%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Angels have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Angels rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (56 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Angels will send Sandoval (3-3) to the mound to make his 10th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.47 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, May 21, the left-hander went 4 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.47, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .218 against him.
