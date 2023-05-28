The Miami Marlins, including Yuli Gurriel and his .514 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Angels.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

Gurriel is hitting .304 with four doubles, two triples, three home runs and nine walks.

Gurriel enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .600.

Gurriel has recorded a hit in 23 of 31 games this year (74.2%), including nine multi-hit games (29.0%).

He has gone deep in 9.7% of his games in 2023 (three of 31), and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Gurriel has driven in a run in 12 games this year (38.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In 10 games this season (32.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 13 .242 AVG .265 .265 OBP .315 .303 SLG .469 2 XBH 4 0 HR 3 0 RBI 7 4/0 K/BB 5/4 0 SB 1 Home Away 12 GP 19 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (84.2%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (36.8%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (42.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (15.8%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (52.6%)

