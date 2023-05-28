Yuli Gurriel Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Angels - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Yuli Gurriel and his .514 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Angels.
Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Discover More About This Game
Yuli Gurriel At The Plate
- Gurriel is hitting .304 with four doubles, two triples, three home runs and nine walks.
- Gurriel enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .600.
- Gurriel has recorded a hit in 23 of 31 games this year (74.2%), including nine multi-hit games (29.0%).
- He has gone deep in 9.7% of his games in 2023 (three of 31), and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Gurriel has driven in a run in 12 games this year (38.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In 10 games this season (32.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|13
|.242
|AVG
|.265
|.265
|OBP
|.315
|.303
|SLG
|.469
|2
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|3
|0
|RBI
|7
|4/0
|K/BB
|5/4
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|19
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (84.2%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (36.8%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (42.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (15.8%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (52.6%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Angels have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.22).
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (56 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sandoval (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his 10th start of the season. He has a 3.47 ERA in 49 1/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last appeared on Sunday, May 21 against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In nine games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.47, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .218 against him.
