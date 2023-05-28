The Miami Marlins, including Yuli Gurriel and his .514 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Angels.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

  • Gurriel is hitting .304 with four doubles, two triples, three home runs and nine walks.
  • Gurriel enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .600.
  • Gurriel has recorded a hit in 23 of 31 games this year (74.2%), including nine multi-hit games (29.0%).
  • He has gone deep in 9.7% of his games in 2023 (three of 31), and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Gurriel has driven in a run in 12 games this year (38.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • In 10 games this season (32.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 13
.242 AVG .265
.265 OBP .315
.303 SLG .469
2 XBH 4
0 HR 3
0 RBI 7
4/0 K/BB 5/4
0 SB 1
Home Away
12 GP 19
7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (84.2%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (36.8%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (42.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (15.8%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (52.6%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Angels have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.22).
  • Angels pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (56 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Sandoval (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his 10th start of the season. He has a 3.47 ERA in 49 1/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Sunday, May 21 against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • In nine games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.47, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .218 against him.
