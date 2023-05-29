Caleb Martin and the rest of the Miami Heat hit the court versus the Boston Celtics in the NBA Playoffs on Monday, at 8:30 PM ET.

Martin, in his most recent showing, had 21 points and 15 rebounds in a 104-103 loss to the Celtics.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Martin, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Caleb Martin Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 9.6 14.1 Rebounds 7.5 4.8 5.3 Assists -- 1.6 1.5 PRA 23.5 16 20.9 PR 22.5 14.4 19.4 3PM 2.5 1.2 2.3



Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Caleb Martin Insights vs. the Celtics

Martin is responsible for attempting 7.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.7 per game.

He's put up 3.3 threes per game, or 8.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Martin's Heat average 99.2 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Celtics have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 101.9 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Celtics are fourth in the league, giving up 111.4 points per contest.

The Celtics give up 44 rebounds per contest, ranking 18th in the NBA.

Giving up 23.1 assists per game, the Celtics are the second-ranked squad in the league.

The Celtics are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 11.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Caleb Martin vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/27/2023 41 21 15 1 4 1 1 5/25/2023 32 14 5 0 2 0 0 5/23/2023 35 16 4 1 2 1 0 5/21/2023 35 18 3 4 4 0 1 5/19/2023 32 25 4 0 3 1 1 5/17/2023 30 15 4 3 3 1 2 1/24/2023 11 5 0 0 1 0 0 12/2/2022 26 10 1 0 1 0 0 11/30/2022 24 10 6 1 2 0 0 10/21/2022 29 4 7 0 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.