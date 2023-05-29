The Miami Heat, Gabe Vincent included, match up versus the Boston Celtics at 8:30 PM ET on Monday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his most recent game, a 104-103 loss against the Celtics, Vincent put up 15 points.

With prop bets available for Vincent, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Gabe Vincent Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 9.4 12.7 Rebounds 2.5 2.1 2.1 Assists 2.5 2.5 3.2 PRA 19.5 14 18 PR 16.5 11.5 14.8 3PM 2.5 1.7 2.0



Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Gabe Vincent Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, Gabe Vincent has made 3.4 field goals per game, which accounts for 7.1% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 11.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.7 per game.

The Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2. His opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th with 101.9 possessions per contest.

Allowing 111.4 points per game, the Celtics are the fourth-ranked team in the league on defense.

Conceding 44 rebounds per game, the Celtics are the 18th-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of assists, the Celtics are second in the league, conceding 23.1 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Celtics have allowed 11.6 makes per contest, fifth in the league.

Gabe Vincent vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/27/2023 41 15 4 0 3 1 0 5/23/2023 28 17 1 4 1 0 0 5/21/2023 35 29 2 3 6 1 1 5/19/2023 40 9 2 0 1 0 2 5/17/2023 36 15 3 2 3 1 1 1/24/2023 25 7 1 3 1 0 0 12/2/2022 25 3 3 4 1 0 2 11/30/2022 19 10 0 1 2 0 1 10/21/2022 24 17 0 2 3 0 1

