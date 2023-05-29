The Miami Heat are 7.5-point underdogs heading into a decisive Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Monday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The series is tied 3-3.

Heat vs. Celtics Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

Time: 8:30 PM ET
How to Watch on TV: TNT

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: TD Garden

Heat vs. Celtics Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 116 - Heat 108

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Celtics

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 7.5)

Celtics (- 7.5) Pick OU: Over (203.5)



The Celtics have had more success against the spread than the Heat this season, tallying an ATS record of 44-35-3, compared to the 30-48-4 record of the Heat.

As a 7.5-point favorite or more in 2022-23, Boston is 18-18-1 against the spread compared to the 1-2 ATS record Miami puts up as a 7.5-point underdog.

Miami and its opponents have eclipsed the total 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82). That's less often than Boston and its opponents have (43 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Celtics are 53-21, while the Heat are 8-16 as moneyline underdogs.

Heat Performance Insights

Offensively Miami is the worst team in the NBA (109.5 points per game). But on defense it is second-best (109.8 points allowed per game).

This season the Heat are ranked 25th in the league in assists at 23.8 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Heat are 16th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12). They are fourth-worst in 3-point percentage at 34.4%.

In 2022-23, Miami has attempted 40.8% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 59.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.5% of Miami's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 69.5% have been 2-pointers.

