How to Watch the Heat vs. Celtics: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Eastern Conference Finals Game 7
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
In Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics will meet the Miami Heat.
Heat vs. Celtics Game Info
- When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: TNT
Heat vs Celtics Additional Info
Heat Stats Insights
- The Heat's 46% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Celtics have allowed to their opponents.
- Miami has compiled a 25-11 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.
- The Celtics are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 20th.
- The Heat's 109.5 points per game are only 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up.
- When it scores more than 111.4 points, Miami is 26-8.
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- The Heat score more points per game at home (111.4) than on the road (107.5), but also give up more at home (110.2) than on the road (109.3).
- At home, Miami allows 110.2 points per game. Away, it gives up 109.3.
- This season the Heat are picking up more assists at home (23.9 per game) than on the road (23.8).
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Victor Oladipo
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Tyler Herro
|Out
|Hand
|Gabe Vincent
|Questionable
|Ankle
