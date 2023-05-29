In Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics will meet the Miami Heat.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Heat vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

TNT Catch NBA games all season long with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat's 46% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Celtics have allowed to their opponents.

Miami has compiled a 25-11 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.

The Celtics are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 20th.

The Heat's 109.5 points per game are only 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up.

When it scores more than 111.4 points, Miami is 26-8.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat score more points per game at home (111.4) than on the road (107.5), but also give up more at home (110.2) than on the road (109.3).

At home, Miami allows 110.2 points per game. Away, it gives up 109.3.

This season the Heat are picking up more assists at home (23.9 per game) than on the road (23.8).

Heat Injuries