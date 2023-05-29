In Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics will meet the Miami Heat.

Heat vs. Celtics Game Info

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Heat Stats Insights

  • The Heat's 46% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Celtics have allowed to their opponents.
  • Miami has compiled a 25-11 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.
  • The Celtics are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 20th.
  • The Heat's 109.5 points per game are only 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up.
  • When it scores more than 111.4 points, Miami is 26-8.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

  • The Heat score more points per game at home (111.4) than on the road (107.5), but also give up more at home (110.2) than on the road (109.3).
  • This season the Heat are picking up more assists at home (23.9 per game) than on the road (23.8).

Heat Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Victor Oladipo Out For Season Knee
Tyler Herro Out Hand
Gabe Vincent Questionable Ankle

