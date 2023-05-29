You can find player prop bet odds for Jayson Tatum, Bam Adebayo and other players on the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat heading into their matchup at 8:30 PM ET on Monday at TD Garden.

Heat vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 16.5 (-128) 9.5 (-125) 3.5 (+110)

The 16.5-point over/under for Adebayo on Monday is 3.9 lower than his season scoring average.

Adebayo's rebounding average -- 9.2 -- is 0.3 lower than his over/under on Monday.

Adebayo averages 3.2 assists, 0.3 less than his over/under on Monday.

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (-105) 7.5 (-154) 6.5 (+120) 0.5 (-250)

Monday's over/under for Jimmy Butler is 28.5 points. That's 5.6 more than his season average of 22.9.

Butler has averaged 1.6 fewer rebounds per game (5.9) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (7.5).

Butler has averaged 5.3 assists per game this season, 1.2 less than his prop bet on Monday (6.5).

Butler has connected on 0.6 three pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Monday's game (0.5).

Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 10.5 (-105) 2.5 (-149) 0.5 (-250) 2.5 (+145)

The 10.5-point over/under set for Max Strus on Monday is 1.0 less than his scoring average on the season (11.5).

He averages 0.7 more rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 2.5.

Strus' assists average -- 2.1 -- is 1.6 higher than Monday's over/under (0.5).

He has connected on 2.5 three-pointers per game, equal to his prop bet total for Monday.

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 31.5 (-115) 10.5 (-125) 5.5 (-139) 2.5 (-161)

Tatum's 30.1 points per game average is 1.4 fewer than Monday's over/under.

Tatum has collected 8.8 rebounds per game, 1.7 fewer than his prop bet for Monday's game (10.5).

Tatum has averaged 4.6 assists per game, 0.9 fewer than Monday's assist over/under (5.5).

Tatum has averaged 3.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (-105) 7.5 (-154) 6.5 (+120) 0.5 (-250)

Jaylen Brown's 26.6 points per game are 2.1 more than Monday's prop total.

He has grabbed 6.9 rebounds per game, 0.4 higher than his prop bet on Monday.

Monday's assists over/under for Brown (3.5) is the same as his average on the season.

He has hit 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under on Monday.

